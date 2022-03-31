Crews working to repair water main break in Deerfield; boil water advisory issued

DEERFIELD, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Water Authority crews are working on restoring water in Deerfield following a water main break on Johnson Road.
The following roads are impacted:
- Walker Road from Northwood Drive to Broadacres Road
- Smith Hill Road from Walker Road to Bell Hill Road
- Bell Hill Road from Smith Hill to Graham roads
- Graham Road from Bell Hill Road to the Herkimer County line
- John Road
- Ravine Drive from 701 to Highview Drive
- Highview Drive
- Northwood Drive from Glendale Place to Weaver Place
- Weaver Place
- Kraft Drive
- Grace Road from Smith Hill Road
A boil water advisory will be in effect for all affected areas for at least 48 hours. MVWA must wait for laboratory testing to confirm the water is safe before lifting the advisory.
Water should be boiled for at least two minutes for using it for cooking or drinking. Residents should avoid using discolored water as well.