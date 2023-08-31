Crust's Culinary Creations to be Featured Nationally

ROME, N.Y. -- A relatively new restaurant in Rome will be featured on a national website.
Crust Kitchen & Bar in the Griffiss Business and Technology Park had some nationally known company today.
The producers and host of America's Best Restaurants were onsite filming a segment that will be aired on their website.
Crust has been open for about two years and offers soups, sandwiches and a bourbon bar.
"That's the main thing people want to know when they go to a different area or they're passing through a town—where can we stop to eat?" Host of America's Best Restaurants Danyel Detomo said.
"You go on your phone; you search the good local spots you want to eat at when you're somewhere unfamiliar, so that's what we truly try to highlight is those local spots that you may not have heard about before," Detomo said.
Crust Co-owner Chris Destito said, "We make as much as we can from scratch."
"We really care about the food and making sure that it's as good as it can possibly be. We like to have fun with that. We make all of our chicken tenders that we use for sandwiches in-house. We make a lot of our sauces in house," he said.
The sandwiches featured on the Crust website each have a biography.
Take the Negotiator sandwich as an example.
The sandwich's bio is "sweet & spicy. Inspired by Kate, the woman who gave us the push to be where we are today. She sold us on what these 'crazy people from Saratoga' had in mind for Air City Lofts. Then once we were hooked, she showed us why she's so good at her job. Like the sandwich, it starts off sweet, and then the heat picks up and kicks you in the butt. In the end, the Negotiator always wins."
Crust's mission statement is, "We exist to craft remarkable food and experiences for our remarkable patrons and community.”
The feature episode on Crust will air on americasbestrestaurants.com in about six to eight weeks.
Crust Kitchen & Bar is located at 86 Hangar Road West, Ste. 101, in Rome.
