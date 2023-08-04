 Skip to main content
Damage in New Hartford After Strong Thunderstorms Sweep Through the Area

  • Updated
Higby Road Tree Down

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Another round of storms this afternoon brought heavy rain and winds.

In New Hartford a large tree fell across Higby Road.

Crews had to shut down traffic on a portion of the road for a couple hours as they brought in heavy equipment to remove the tree.

Higby Road Damage

Keith Hunt/WKTV

Below is the damage that was reported in Little Falls. 

We will have more on these damaging storms during the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

