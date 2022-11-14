DEC establishes 'New York Recycles Day' to promote waste reduction

NEW YORK -- Basil Seggos, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner announced Monday that Nov. 15 will be recognized as New York Recycles Day.
"New York Recycles Day is a reminder for all of us to commit to the core conservation principles of reduce, re-use, and recycle and do our part to help reduce waste going to landfills. New York continues to be a national leader in developing recycling strategies, programs, and policies focused on reducing solid waste and protecting the environment. With the help of all New Yorkers, DEC remains focused on improving the recycling process and helping communities reach the state’s recycling goals.” DEC Commissioner, Seggos said.
The DEC is working with SUNY partners to increase the ability to recycle items like glass, paper, and plastics, and to increase education to the public on best practices for recycling.
The DEC provided these tips to "Recycle Right:"
- Keep recyclable items loose in the bin; do not bag recyclables in plastic bags (unless required by your municipality or waste hauler);
- Do not recycle single-use cups and plates, condiment packages, coffee pods, stirrers, straws, paper napkins; plastic cutlery (unless specifically accepted by your local recycling program or recycling hauler);
- Return rechargeable batteries to retail recycling locations;
- Compost at home or send yard trimmings and food scraps to a local or municipal composting program;
- Donate dishware, mirrors, glassware and ceramics if in good condition;
- Donate textiles --even if there no longer wearable or useable, as long as they are clean, they can be recycled;
- Do not put any type of rope, hose, or twine into your recycling bin; and
- Return needles to appropriate collection locations. Visit DEC's Household Sharps webpage for more information.
Visit the DEC website for more information. And as a reminder, the DEC says, "when in doubt keep it out." Meaning if you are unsure if an item can be recycled keep it out of the bin, as items that cannot be recycled reduces the quality of recyclable materials and contaminates the supply chain.