DEC Launches Campaign: How to Live Responsibly with Bears, Tips to Keep Pets Safe

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- We've reported many bear sightings over the past few weeks.
There have been bears spotted locally in Ilion, Mohawk and Holland Patent. Viewers have been sending in their videos and photos of black bears making their way through towns and villages.
WKTV checked in with a big game biologist to see why all the sightings were taking place. Hunger? Canadian wildfire smoke? The biologist had some answers.
And we looked back to 1634, when one of the first mentions of a bear was documented in Oneida County.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation does make clear that "black bears are neither confrontational nor aggressive by nature."
NYS DEC launched BearWise recently to keep the public informed on bears.
"The BearWise educational campaign was developed by bear biologists and is supported by state wildlife agencies to promote the delivery of standardized messaging to the public on living responsibly with black bears," the DEC website states.
The website features at-home BearWise basics, BearWise safety tips and how the DEC handles human-bear conflicts.
This tip from the DEC will help pet owners.
"Dogs were involved in more than half of all reported incidents involving people and black bears between 2010 and 2015," according to the DEC.
They say that leashes save lives.
"Letting your dog run free in the neighborhood or the woods is usually illegal and always dangerous. A much higher percentage of dogs that get into confrontations with bears are seriously injured or killed when dogs are off leash. The people who try to rescue a dog are also more seriously injured. It may be tempting to let your dog run free, but don’t put your dog and yourself at risk. Please, leash up," according to the DEC website.
The site also has tips for keeping livestock, bees, crops and orchards safe from black bears.
Here's a video from the DEC about black bears.
Here's a local bear sighting from a few days ago.