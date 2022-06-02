Deerfield, Utica working together on flood mitigation project

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica and the Town of Deerfield have entered into a shared services agreement to combat flooding near the border between the two.
Under the agreement, work can begin in the area of Beaton Drive and Cedarbrook Crescent to address lingering issues with the storm system.
The project will reestablish private drainage ditches, realign the underground pipe and modify the storm system. Officials say the goal is to mitigate overland flooding, preserve residential properties and reduce road closures during heavy rain.
“We have an obligation to work collaboratively with our neighbors to improve the quality of life for those we serve. I thank the Town of Deerfield for their partnership and helping to address an important issue that impacts many residents. We are hopeful this project will reduce the impact of flooding in several neighborhoods,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.
The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 6 at the downstream outlet. The project is expected to be finished in about two weeks.