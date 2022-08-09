Demolition begins following roof collapse at Herkimer building

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Demolition started Tuesday on the Herkimer building that collapsed last week, leaving one woman hospitalized when debris fell on her vehicle below.
According to Herkimer Fire Chief Mike Moody, the demolition process will be completed by Utica-based contractor Ritter & Paratore and could take up to a month to complete.
"The Mayor and the Village Board of Trustees chose to do a total demolition and a cleanup. So, basically, when Ritter-Paratore is done, the site will be cleaned and graded. The initial estimate we got as far as a time frame are somewhere between four and five weeks to complete everything" Moody said.
Moody emphasized that the story could have been very different had the building fallen differently. According to Moody, "any commercial building like that, four-story building, along the public way, the sidewalk, parking lot, residential building on the other side of it. If the collapse was any worse than it was, there was a chance it could've been much more serious than it was."
The Park Avenue building was one of many in the Village of Herkimer in a state of disrepair.
According to Moody, plans are already being developed by the Mayor and Village Board to address these issues.
"There are buildings in the community that obviously because of content load, occupancy type, age, things like that are deemed higher risk than others,” he said. “That's inherent to any community. I believe the village is in the process of developing some sort of a plan to deal with some of the things that need to be dealt with sooner rather than later. So, it remains to be seen what they come up with and how they move forward with that."
According to Chief Moody, the woman who was injured was released from the hospital. He had no further details on the extent of her injuries.