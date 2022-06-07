Demolition underway at former Charlestown site following massive fire in 2020

Demolition is underway at the former Charlestown USA Mall nearly two years after a massive fire broke out at the site on the line between Utica and the town of Frankfort.
In August of 2020, several fire departments were called to the vacant site and remained there for two days putting out the fire and lingering hot spots.
The demolition work was scheduled to begin in the fall of 2021, but was postponed and instead started on June 1.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is managing the demolition process to decontaminate recyclable building materials and dispose of debris containing asbestos.
“EPA is taking this action to ensure that we address any potential risk to people or the environment from the asbestos at the site. We recognize that this in an important step for these communities as they work towards getting the site on track for productive reuse,” said Terry Kish, the on-scene coordinator from the EPA.
The EPA is also monitoring the air to evaluate and properly dispose of hazardous materials found during demolition.
The site is located on Turner Street between Utica and Frankfort.