Deputies investigate threat made by VVS student on school bus; no credibility found

VERONA, N.Y. – Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Middle School Friday morning to investigate a threat made on a school bus the day before.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, they were contacted regarding a middle school student who made a threatening comment on a bus Thursday afternoon.
The responding deputies investigated the threat and found it was not credible.
Maciol says there was no danger to students or staff.
The sheriff also urges parents to remind their kids that making threats can lead to serious consequences.