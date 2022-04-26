Destito honored with annual NYS Senate Commendation Award

ROME, N.Y. – State Sen. Joseph Griffo awarded former New York State commissioner of the Office of General Services and former state assemblywoman, RoAnn Destito, with the New York State Senate Commendation award.
According to Griffo, the award recognized people who have made lasting contributions to their communities.
“I am pleased to recognize RoAnn and to present her with a New York State Senate Commendation,” said Griffo. “RoAnn has been a hardworking and dedicated public servant and fierce advocate for the region. Throughout her time in state government, and now in retirement, RoAnn has demonstrated remarkable leadership and shown a strong commitment to improving her community, the Mohawk Valley and New York State.”
I presented a New York State Senate Commendation to RoAnn Destito, who recently retired as commissioner of the New York State Office of General Services. She also served in the state Assembly from 1993 to 2011. pic.twitter.com/ud2n4uhxXw— Joseph A. Griffo (@SenGriffo) April 26, 2022
Destito was an assemblywoman from 1993 to 2011 before becoming the first woman to head the state OGS.
Throughout her career, she also served on the Way and Means Committee, Majority Steering Committee, Budget Reform Conference Committee and Joint Assembly-Senate Conference Committee.