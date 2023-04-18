Detour in place on Champlin Avenue in Yorkville as $3.1 million construction project begins

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – There will be a detour in place along Champlin Avenue in Yorkville starting Wednesday as crews replace a water main.
A northbound lane closure will be in place between Campbell Avenue and Whitesboro Street. Traffic will be detoured to Burrstone Road eastbound to Route 5/8/12 north to Oriskany Street.
Southbound traffic on Champlin Avenue will not be affected.
The work is part of a $3.1 million project to rehabilitate a quarter-mile stretch of the road.
The project will add new pavement, wider lanes, sidewalks and a left turn lane.
Several roads that intersect with Champlin Avenue in the work zone will be closed to traffic during construction.
The project is expected to be finished by mid-October.