 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Detour in place on Champlin Avenue in Yorkville as $3.1 million construction project begins

  • Updated
  • 0

A detour is in place along part of Champlin Avenue in Yorkville to allow crews to install a new water main.

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – There will be a detour in place along Champlin Avenue in Yorkville starting Wednesday as crews replace a water main.

Champlin Avenue

A northbound lane closure will be in place between Campbell Avenue and Whitesboro Street. Traffic will be detoured to Burrstone Road eastbound to Route 5/8/12 north to Oriskany Street.

Southbound traffic on Champlin Avenue will not be affected.

The work is part of a $3.1 million project to rehabilitate a quarter-mile stretch of the road.

The project will add new pavement, wider lanes, sidewalks and a left turn lane. 

Several roads that intersect with Champlin Avenue in the work zone will be closed to traffic during construction.

The project is expected to be finished by mid-October.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you