Dialing Down Telemarketers: Governor Signs Legislation to Curb Unwanted Calls

STATE OF NEW YORK -- Sick of getting calls from telemarketers? Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to crackdown on those undesirable calls.
Just how will the new legislation help to dial down telemarketing?
The law is expected to help curb calls by doubling fines for telemarketers who violate the Do Not Call Registry.
"Legislation (A4456/S4617) amends the general business law to raise the maximum fine for violators of the Do Not Call Registry from the current $11,000 penalty set in 2004 to $20,000. By raising the fine, this legislation will deter telemarketers and safeguard New Yorkers from incessant calls," according to a statement.
This will build on legislation from December 2022 that requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company's do-not-call list.
"Legislation (S.8450-B/A.8319-C) requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company's do-not-call list at the outset of certain telemarketing calls, right after the telemarketer's name and solicitor's name are provided. Under current law, telemarketers are required to inform individuals that they may request to be added to their company's do-not-call list. However, consumers usually hang up before a telemarketer or recording has mentioned the do-not-call list, allowing telemarketers to continue calling them again and again. By giving consumers the do-not-call list information at the onset of telemarketing calls, this legislation will ensure that New Yorkers are protected from incessant, unwanted calls," according to the governor's website.
New York State Senator Joseph Griffo said of the new legislation announced today that he hopes "this legislation will provide some much-needed relief to New Yorkers who are sick and tired of receiving bothersome, inconvenient and troublesome calls every day.”
Griffo and Assemblyman Alex Bores sponsored the legislation.
You can register your telephone number on the National Do Not Call List by clicking here.