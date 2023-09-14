Did an Early Freeze Affect Apple Crops?

FLY CREEK, N.Y. -- The Fly Creek Cider Mill is producing apple cider despite some New York apple crops getting wiped out.
A number of apple producers across the country have had bumper crops, keeping prices from rising.
Fly Creek Cider Mill Owner Bill Michaels has been busy preparing for the first press of the season.
"So, we wash and grind down here, and then we make it up there."
The entire apple cider making process can be viewed throughout the cider mill.
Ilion Resident Kain Joy paid close attention to how the apple cider making process takes place.
"You can see all the apples are coming down and stuff, and then it gets all shredded through a tube. And then, you get to see them just putting it all over, flying out."
Bill Michaels said this apple cider is made the old-fashioned way using, a water press is from 1889.
A stack of apples is about 32 bushels.
That will yield about 100 gallons of cider.
"This is the rack and cloth method of making cider. We’re sandwiching ground apples which we call pumice between nylon cloth and plastic racks," Michaels said.
The spent pomace is fed to local beef cows, so everything is kept local, keeping the entire process stimulating.
This is the first time Camden resident Betsy Prosser came to watch the old apple press do its thing.
"Well, we’re on vacation, and I’ve never seen it before. So, I think it’s pretty interesting."
The apples are pressed to about 1,600 pounds per square inch.
The cider goes through ultraviolet light processing that achieves the same result as heat pasteurization, without the use of heat. It keeps the cider fresher and doesn’t affect the natural yeast in the cider so that it can be home fermented without having to add yeast.
There’s no bad time to have apple cider, but Michaels said the taste does change throughout the year.
"It’s sweeter and a little thicker because later in the season, you’ll have Jonny Golds, also some Ida Reds—the later-ripening varieties that are a little bit hardier. So that will make it I would say thicker or heavier bodied cider."
Fresh apple cider has a refrigerated shelf life of about 14 days, but it can be frozen. Just be sure to take a little bit off the top to allow for expansion.