Diesel fuel spill in North Utica; drivers advised to avoid area

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police and the fire department's hazmat team are at the scene of a diesel spill on Leland Avenue in North Utica.
Police say a tanker truck became disabled on the 790 West ramp and is leaking a significant amount of fuel. The tank appears to have detached from the front of the truck.
Several roads in the area of Leland Avenue and Route 5 are closed at this time and drivers are asked to avoid the area around the North Utica Shopping Center and the 790 interchange.
The businesses in the shopping plazas have been evacuated and are closed until further notice.
The access to 790 westbound from Leland Avenue and to Leland Avenue from 790 Eastbound are both closed as well.
Herkimer Road is also closed westbound from Genesee Street, but can still be accessed from Dyke Road in the town of Schuyler.
This is a developing story and will be updated.