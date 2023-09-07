Direct Support Microcredential Program Announced

UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State is now investing in a microcredential program.
Direct support professionals can seek college credits at Mohawk Valley Community College that will better prepare them to serve people with developmental disabilities.
The announcement was made at Upstate Caring Partners in Utica.
The Commissioner of the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities Kerri Neifeld, MVCC President Randall VanWagoner and local political representatives talked about how the microcredential program will provide training that leads to national certification in the field of developmental disabilities.
“In the face of a growing workforce crisis impacting the field of Direct Support Professionals, this partnership marks a significant stride forward. We are proud to join forces with Upstate Caring Partners, SUNY and OPWDD to create an innovative microcredential program. This program will empower DSPs with specialized skills and knowledge, enhancing their ability to provide top-notch care to individuals with developmental disabilities. It is a testament to our collective commitment to the well-being of our community and our dedication to fostering excellence in care,” VanWagoner said.