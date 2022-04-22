District lines ruled unconstitutional

It’s back to the drawing board for the New York State Legislature, as a panel of 5 mid-level Appellate Court Judges ruled Thursday the Congressional district lines are unconstitutional due to Democrats gerrymandering. With primaries just months away Political Pollster John Zogby says the process has become confusing for voters.
"In terms of practically voters need to know who their new representative is going to be and what their new district is going to be, and who do they vote for. Where do they vote?"
There seems to be more questions than answers, and lawmakers are now under tight deadline to change the maps once again. The current changes are an indication of how specific political analysis can get.
"It’s the Census information and voter registration information, and there’s voter history. That’s why in this era of analytics you can do it a whole lot easier you know by putting it all into a program and an algorithm."
The changes will have long-term effects, but if you’re a candidate whose district lines keep changing, how do you know where to campaign?
"Does he spend all his time down there, and waste the opportunity to meet up here? I mean the short answer is I have no idea if I’m a candidate or an incumbent."
Democratic leaders have indicated they plan on fighting the decision in the State’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. In the meantime the district lines must be redrawn before April 30th, as the State Board of Elections only has until May 4th to certify candidates on the Primary. No matter what happens, Democrats seem to have the upper hand.
"There’s no way that the Democrats don’t win the redistricting process. The thing is…and the judge acknowledged that, or the court acknowledged that."
Unless the State Legislature comes to a consensus soon, the Court of Appeals will have the final say.