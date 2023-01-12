Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon.
Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the gray Nissan Sentra was stolen from Seymour Avenue in Utica last September.
The car was heavily damaged and Maciol said it appeared to have been in the water for a long time.
No one was found inside.