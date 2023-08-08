DMV: 'Beware of Flood Damage Before Buying Used Vehicles'

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles warns consumers about purchasing vehicles that may have been damaged by flooding due to the recent severe weather.
The DMV checks the history of each vehicle registered in New York State and sends alerts if a consumer purchases a car that has a history of flood damage.
Sellers sometimes may take a vehicle from a flooded area and obtain a new title in a different state before trying to sell it.
"After severe weather events like the ones we have seen this summer in New York, Vermont and Pennsylvania, we often see a spike in cases of flood vehicles being marketed and sold to unsuspected buyers without prior disclosure of their damage," DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said.
It is encouraged that consumers closely examine vehicles being sold online, in a private sale, from a used vehicle dealer, or vehicles with titles issued during hurricane periods before purchasing.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau's (NICB) VINCheck can help consumers determine if a vehicle has been reported as stolen or salvaged.
For more information and tips on buying a vehicle, visit dmv.ny.gov.
Speaking of flooding, it's never a good idea to drive on flooded roads.