Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold found alive

MOHAWK, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A dog that was abandoned outside the Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold temperatures Thursday night was located Friday afternoon.
The dog was found around 1 p.m. and is now in the shelter's care.
Surveillance video shows a vehicle pulling up just before 6 p.m., letting the dog out and driving off. The vehicle appears to be a Kia Soul or a similar box-shaped vehicle.
After the vehicle left, the abandoned dog wandered onto Route 5S in Mohawk and was hit by a car. Likely hurt and scared, the dog ran off.
The humane society posted surveillance video to social media Thursday in an effort to find the lost dog and the person who abandoned it.
Abandoning an animal is illegal under New York's animal cruelty laws. The search for the person who abandoned the dog is still active.