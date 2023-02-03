Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Humane Society is pleading for help from the public to find an injured dog that was abandoned outside the shelter Thursday night.
Surveillance video shows a vehicle pulling up just before 6 p.m., letting the dog out and driving off. The vehicle appears to be a Kia Soul or a similar box-shaped vehicle.
After the vehicle left, the abandoned dog wandered onto Route 5S in Mohawk and was hit by a car. Likely hurt and scared, the dog ran off and is yet to be found.
The dog may be hiding in a shed, garage or under a porch -- anywhere they may provide some relief from the bitter cold. Anyone who finds the dog can reach out to the humane society at 315-866-3255.
Humane society officials posted the surveillance video to social media and are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle to reach out to them or to Herkimer police.
They believe the dog is a grey Pitbull or Pitbull mix with white on its chest.
Abandoning an animal is illegal under New York's animal cruelty laws.