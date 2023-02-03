Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly
accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest
winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be this evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold

  • Updated
  • 0

Officials at the Herkimer County Humane Society say someone dropped a dog off outside the shelter in freezing temperatures Thursday night.

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Humane Society is pleading for help from the public to find an injured dog that was abandoned outside the shelter Thursday night.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle pulling up just before 6 p.m., letting the dog out and driving off. The vehicle appears to be a Kia Soul or a similar box-shaped vehicle.

After the vehicle left, the abandoned dog wandered onto Route 5S in Mohawk and was hit by a car. Likely hurt and scared, the dog ran off and is yet to be found.

The dog may be hiding in a shed, garage or under a porch -- anywhere they may provide some relief from the bitter cold. Anyone who finds the dog can reach out to the humane society at 315-866-3255.

Humane society officials posted the surveillance video to social media and are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle to reach out to them or to Herkimer police.

They believe the dog is a grey Pitbull or Pitbull mix with white on its chest.

Abandoning an animal is illegal under New York's animal cruelty laws.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

