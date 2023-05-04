Dolgeville CSD administration says social media threat deemed unfounded

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. – Police were called to Dolgeville Central School District Thursday morning after the administration was made aware of a social media threat.
Superintendent Joseph Gilfus says the threat was deemed to be unfounded, but the police were called in as a precaution.
Gilfus sent the following message to parents, students and staff:
“Please know that school safety is our top priority and that we take every precaution to ensure the safety of all individuals. Schools in the area are taking necessary precautions this morning in response to an unknown social media message that was deemed as a potential threat.
"Like all schools, Dolgeville took the initiative to ensure a police presence this morning that will continue through the day. The potential 'threat' has since been deemed unfounded, but we at Dolgeville will continue to monitor and take the necessary steps to make sure all persons are safe at school and on our buses. We thank you for your understanding and please know that our children, staff, and visitors are safe at school.”