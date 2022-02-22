Dolgeville residents closely watching the East Canada Creek

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. -- Just when Richard Krick thought he'd seen it all -- “Well, I’ve been here for 50 years -- over 50 years -- and we never went through anything like this before. Ice never went on our lawn before. My wife and I had to be rescued by a pay loader and the dog in a bucket."
The flowing waters of the East Canada Creek are what they want to hear, in Dolgeville. It's when massive ice chunks break up on the creek and stop the flow of water, causing it to build up, and overflow, that problems begin. With temperatures in the 50s today, that's a concern.
“The danger is that the ice will melt, shift, create another dam," says Deputy Mayor, Bill Reynolds .
For about a dozen families here who were evacuated and just got back in their homes, the dread is real.
“They’re just starting to clean up and if it clogs up and breaches again, just adds insult to injury," says Reynolds.
So, all eyes on the East Canada, Tuesday night and Wednesday.
“The area right next to where we're standing is a huge factor in this whole deal," said Reynolds. "As long as this stays open and the water keeps flowing and it keeps going down through the creek, then we're OK."