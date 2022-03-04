 Skip to main content
Downstate investment group new owner of former Utica OD building

  • Updated
Observer Dispatch Building 2022

UTICA, N.Y. – The former Utica Observer-Dispatch building on Oriskany Street was auctioned off in January – and NEWSChannel 2 learned Friday Mohawk Observer LLC was the highest bidder.

The group won the auction with a bid of $660,000.

Mohawk Observer spokesperson, Anaisa Peralta, says the LLC was established by a group of investors from the New York City area who are also working on other development projects in Utica.

The new owners haven’t decided the building’s future yet, but are exploring tenant and marketing options.

