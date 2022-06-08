Dozens of Ukrainians have arrived in Utica area after fleeing ongoing war

UTICA, N.Y. -- About 50 people from war-torn Ukraine have arrived in the Utica area.
“They got out of Ukraine, got to Mexico, crossed the border into the U.S. and then have joined friends and family and community here," says Shelly Callahan, executive director of The Center.
Callahan says they're not designated as refugees, but rather, humanitarian parolees.
"It's a two-year status so they have to adjust their immigration status or return to their country," says Callahan. “It's hard to imagine that people are going to be able to return in two years."
There are some challenges that come with the humanitarian parolee status.
“Refugees are eligible to work the day they arrive," says Callahan. “For humanitarian parolees, we have to apply for work authorization documents. This can take anywhere from six to nine months."
On top of that, the usual $1200 from the federal government that the center has to spend on reception and placement for each arrival, won't apply, for the Ukrainian arrivals.
“The Ukrainian program is really unique in that they're looking for sponsorship of the arrivals, so they're looking for private individuals or faith based organizations or resettlement centers or whomever to fund the cost of the folks coming,” says Callahan.
The Community Foundation set up a fund to help the center help the Ukrainian arrivals.
“….Which we have already tapped into and are using to meet some of these shortfalls and to help these folks who've already come here" so, we are receiving donations. I think we're gonna go through them pretty rapidly when the folks start to come," says Callahan.
The good news is, most of the Ukrainian people have family and friends already here. And the center is also here to help in any way they can. They're not sure how many more will arrive before the end of their year, in late September. They were slated for 300 total arrivals, from all nations, by then, and are a little past 200 right now.