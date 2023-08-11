Drive-Thru Donation: Local Deputies Collect Money for Special Olympics

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Special Olympics are coming to Glens Falls this year, but in order for the athletes to go, they need to raise some money.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Special Olympic athletes were at an area Dunkin' Donuts this morning asking for donations.

The money collected will help with travel expenses, uniforms, equipment and support for the programs.

Athletes compete in bocce, golf, equestrian, cross country and other sports.

The Sheriff's Office and the athletes certainly received attention before entering the drive thru.

Sgt. Curtis Morgan, Oneida County Sheriff's Office Community Affairs Department, said that customers wanted to know why law enforcement was at the drive thru.

"First off," Morgan said, "they want to know what's going on. They need to know if they need to park, was there an accident, is there a reason the drive thru stopped. And we just explain to them that no we're here with Special Olympics and the Olympian's usually introduce themselves and talk about what events they perform in. And they show them their metals, and a lot of smiles, and met a lot of really nice people today."

The Special Olympics is always looking for volunteers, and although they're done collecting donations at Dunkin' Donuts you can still donate online.