Drive-thru school supply giveaway in Rome to benefit hundreds of local students

ROME, N.Y. – A school supply giveaway will be held in Rome Saturday to make sure hundreds of kids are prepared to go back to the classroom this year.
The event will be held at D&D Carpets, located at 709 E. Dominick St.
The giveaway is set up as a drive-thru and each student will receive a backpack full of folders, pencils, notebooks and other school necessities.
Rome Fit Body Boot Camp also raised nearly $1,500 to help purchase the supplies for the giveaway.
The goal this year was to help at least 600 students with back-to-school items.
For more information, check out the event page on Facebook.