Driver crashes into stone wall at entrance of New Hartford park

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A woman was not injured after crashing her SUV into a stone wall at a park in New Hartford on Monday.
The crash happened at the entrance of Sherrill Brook Park on Route 12. Police say the driver, Raquel Welch, of Clinton, lost control of her vehicle and crossed into the southbound lane before crashing into the wall.
Both the vehicle and the wall were significantly damaged.
Police say the entrance to the park was closed for a short time as crews started clearing the scene. Highway officials were called in to finish removing the debris.
The park is back open.
Winter received a ticket for failure to keep right.