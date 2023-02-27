 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Driver gets speeding ticket after crashing Jeep into Moose River

Jeep crashes into Big Moose River
Jeep in Big Moose River

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – An Ilion man was issued a speeding ticket after crashing his Jeep into Moose River in Old Forge on Feb. 26.

According to police in the town of Webb, Ryan Holleran was driving on North Street at an unsafe speed around 2 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a snow bank and struck several trees before ending up in the North Branch of the river.

The front part of the vehicle was underwater, but Holleran and his two passengers were able to get out safely.

Holleran was ticketed for failure to keep right and speed not reasonable and prudent.

Shufelt’s towing was called in to get the Jeep out of the water.

