Driver gets speeding ticket after crashing Jeep into Moose River

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – An Ilion man was issued a speeding ticket after crashing his Jeep into Moose River in Old Forge on Feb. 26.
According to police in the town of Webb, Ryan Holleran was driving on North Street at an unsafe speed around 2 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a snow bank and struck several trees before ending up in the North Branch of the river.
The front part of the vehicle was underwater, but Holleran and his two passengers were able to get out safely.
Holleran was ticketed for failure to keep right and speed not reasonable and prudent.
Shufelt’s towing was called in to get the Jeep out of the water.