Driver hits parked cars, restaurant sign in North Utica after swerving to avoid crash

UTICA, N.Y. – No one was seriously injured after a woman hit several road signs, drove over a retaining wall and hit two cars parked at a restaurant on North Genesee Street Monday morning.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a woman who was driving southbound on North Genesee Street swerved to avoid a vehicle that crossed into her lane.
Police say while trying to avoid a collision, the woman hit road signs and a retaining wall before smashing into parked vehicles at Willie’s Bagel Café at 219 Genesee St. The vehicle also hit the restaurant sign before landing on its side.
The woman’s vehicle and two other vehicles were severely damaged and had to be towed away.
Police say the woman had minor injuries consisting mostly of cuts to her hands and legs.
No tickets were issued at the time but police say the crash is still under investigation.