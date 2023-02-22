Driver injured when vehicle lands on roof following Utica crash

UTICA, N.Y. – One person was injured after a car ended up on its roof following a two-car crash in Utica Wednesday morning.
Police say a vehicle ran through a red light at the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and Albany Street and crashed into another vehicle, which rolled over from the impact.
The driver of the overturned vehicle had leg injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The other driver was not hurt but received a ticket for running the red light.