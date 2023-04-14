Driver leaves scene after crashing into pole and causing power outage in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Authorities are investigating a crash that left several Westmoreland residents without power late Wednesday night.
According to the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, an SUV crashed into a utility pole on Route 26 around 11:30 p.m., taking down several wires and causing a power outage in that area.
No driver was found at the scene when authorities arrived.
National Grid was called in to replace the pole and power was restored around 2:45 a.m.
The crash is still under investigation.