 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Ground Level
Ozone.. from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index
or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different
pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the
health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Driver leaves scene after crashing into pole and causing power outage in Westmoreland

  • Updated
  • 0
Westmoreland crash
Crash in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Authorities are investigating a crash that left several Westmoreland residents without power late Wednesday night.

According to the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, an SUV crashed into a utility pole on Route 26 around 11:30 p.m., taking down several wires and causing a power outage in that area.

No driver was found at the scene when authorities arrived.

National Grid was called in to replace the pole and power was restored around 2:45 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you