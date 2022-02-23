Driver ticketed for speeding following crash on Arterial

UTICA, N.Y. – The driver of the vehicle involved in a one-car crash on the Arterial Tuesday night was ticketed for speeding, according to Utica police.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. as rain was moving through the region causing some visibility issues and ponding on the roads. Traffic slowed on the Arterial as emergency crews responded to the scene.
The damage to the vehicle is extensive, but police have not released details about injuries, if any, to those involved.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.