Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt is possible. Ice
jams may cause flooding.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rain has largely ended, rivers will continue to rise
this morning due to runoff from earlier rainfall, any
additional scattered showers, and snow melt. Any resulting
flood problems may linger through the day. Rises in rivers
and streams may lead to ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches
or more in 12 hours possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Driver ticketed for speeding following crash on Arterial

UTICA, N.Y. – The driver of the vehicle involved in a one-car crash on the Arterial Tuesday night was ticketed for speeding, according to Utica police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. as rain was moving through the region causing some visibility issues and ponding on the roads. Traffic slowed on the Arterial as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Crash on Arterial

The damage to the vehicle is extensive, but police have not released details about injuries, if any, to those involved.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

