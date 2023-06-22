Duck family removed from New Hartford elementary school courtyard

New Hartford, N.Y. -- Most students are excited to leave school for the summer. But, a dozen courtyard guests at Myles Elementary School, in New Hartford, had to be removed Thursday using nets and pet carriers.
"Trying to get the ducks out of the courtyard at the end of the school year," said Judy Cusworth, of Woodhaven Wildlife Center, in Sauquoit.
Every spring, new duck families make the courtyard of Myles Elementary School, in New Hartford, their home.
"For one thing, the courtyard is a very safe place from predators. So, you know, they don't have to worry about mammals coming after them, that's for sure," said Cusworth, from the courtyard, Thursday.
But the ducks can't stay once school's over.
"The normal people who take care of them all year are not here," said Cusworth. "They may not get in here to feed them and clean the pool."
They don't need to remove all the ducks.
"One of these groups is completely, totally flighted. No reason for them to be in here. We're not touching them. They can fly out," said Cusworth. "But the mother with the 11 or 12 babies, they'd be here for a while."
"Because I am an animal person and it keeps them happy," said K-6 music teacher, Sue Gleeson.
Gleeson has been coming to the school on weekends to feed the ducks and fill the pool with clean water.
"When they weren't getting fed regularly or watered regularly, they go after each other, so it kind of keeps the peace if everybody's bellies are full," said Gleeson.
Lots of nets, pet carriers, chirping and chasing-that's what it took to capture the 12 ducks, out of a total of more than two dozen. Woodhaven Wildlife Center did it at no cost to the school district. Once captured, they brought the ducks to Woodhaven.
"We put the mother and the babies in a big cage, she continues to take care of them, we just supply the food and water every day. When they're fully flighted, we open up the door and they usually go right up to our pond," said Cusworth.