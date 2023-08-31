Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Team Up for Annual Charitable Campaign

MARCY, N.Y. -- Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Central New York are celebrating over a decade of partnership.
Dunkin' in Marcy on River Road held a celebration today to announce the beginning of the Make-A-Wish Star Donut campaign.
"Beginning on Friday, September 1, guests who donate $1 to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Mohawk Valley will receive a free specially-crafted Make-A-Wish Star Donut, while supplies last. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York," a release stated.
Since 2013, the campaign has raised nearly $750,000.
The donuts are star shaped topped with blue icing and white sprinkles.
Participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Mohawk Valley will have the star donuts through September 12.
“The Star Donut campaign has had tremendous impact on our chapter and the Mohawk Valley children we serve,” Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann said.
“For the past 11 years," Kuppermann said, "we’ve witnessed the smiles that result from these delicious donations, not only for Dunkin’ customers but for the critically ill kids and their families whose wishes will continue to come true thanks to this generosity. We are grateful for and proud of our partnership with Dunkin’, their franchisees, staff and patrons. Wishes continue to run on Dunkin’!”
Make-A-Wish Central New York fulfills wishes for children with critical illnesses throughout 15 counties, including Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties.
"The organization has granted more than 2,000 wishes since inception in 1985," a statement said.