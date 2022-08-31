Durham School Bus Driver shortage almost resolved

Durham School Services took over the contract for the Utica City School District last year, but got off to a rough start with a shortage of around 30 bus drivers. Durham School Services General Manager Brian McCann explained where the problems started.
"A lot of it is related to COVID. The school bus industry typically used to be years ago it used to consist of a lot of retirees that were looking for something more to fill their time just to get a little extra income. That demographic has gone away over the years."
Recruiting a younger demographic meant providing more incentives, so the company increased wages, offer medical benefits, and paid vacation. That plan has brought them close to a full complement of drivers, but there still in need of a few more drivers.
"This year that number is less than an handful I’m pleased to say due to the hard work of the men and women of Durham, and the things that we’ve done to address this throughout the course of the summer."
The company will be bringing in additional resources from around the state until the driver shortage is filled. Durham will also be adding a new tracking application, so parents can see where their school bus is in real time. The app can be loaded on your phone, so you know when the bus is coming for pick-up, and when it will be there for drop-off. That application is still in the works, but is expected to launch in October. There will also be phone operators standing by for anyone with concerns.
"We’ll be fully staffed year round to answer these phones and answer any concerns of any issues that may arise. If parents have any questions they can always call us and be able to physically talk to somebody."
Tuesday September 6th will be the first day of school for students in the Utica City School District, so if you have any busing issues you’re asked to call Durham School Services at (315)758-1648.