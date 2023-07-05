Early-Morning Fire on Lansing Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department responded to a fire early this morning at 516 Lansing St.
There was heavy fire, according to fire officials, which extended to the second floor and attic.
"Firefighters stretched three hose lines into the structure for fire extinguishment while other firefighters searched the structure for any occupants. The roof was ventilated by cutting a large hole in it," the department said.
All the occupants of the house exited safely.
Firefighters placed tarps on furniture and other belongings to protect it from water damage.
The Red Cross is assisting six occupants.
In addition to fire rescue, responding agencies included Utica Police, National Grid and NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control.