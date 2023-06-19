 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Early Voting in New York is Underway

  • Updated
  • 0
Decision 2023

UTICA, N.Y. -- Polls opened for early primary voting in New York on Saturday. 

Local election boards say that some voters have taken advantage of casting a ballot early. 

Early voters in Oneida County can go to the following locations:

  • MVCC, Alumni College Center Room 116, 1101 Sherman Dr., Utica
  • New Hartford Town Hall, 8635 Clinton St., New Hartford
  • South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St., Rome

Dates and times are:

  • June 19; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • June 20; 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • June 21; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • June 22; 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • June 23; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • June 24; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 25; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Early voters in Herkimer County can go to the following location:

  • Little Falls Library, 10 Waverly Pl., Little Falls

Dates and times are:

  • June 19; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 20; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • June 21; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • June 22; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 23; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 24; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 25; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Early voters in Madison County can go to the following location:

  • Sullivan Veterans Memorial Parks and Recs Building, 707 Mohawk St., Chittenango

Dates and times are:

  • June 19; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 20; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • June 21; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 22; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • June 23; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 24; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 25; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Early voters in Otsego County can go to the following locations:

  • Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta
  • Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown

Dates and times are:

  • June 19; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 20; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • June 21; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 22; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • June 23; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 24; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • June 25; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Recommended for you