Early Voting in New York is Underway

UTICA, N.Y. -- Polls opened for early primary voting in New York on Saturday.
Local election boards say that some voters have taken advantage of casting a ballot early.
Early voters in Oneida County can go to the following locations:
- MVCC, Alumni College Center Room 116, 1101 Sherman Dr., Utica
- New Hartford Town Hall, 8635 Clinton St., New Hartford
- South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St., Rome
Dates and times are:
- June 19; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- June 20; 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- June 21; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- June 22; 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- June 23; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- June 24; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 25; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Early voters in Herkimer County can go to the following location:
- Little Falls Library, 10 Waverly Pl., Little Falls
Dates and times are:
- June 19; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 20; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- June 21; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- June 22; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 23; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 24; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 25; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Early voters in Madison County can go to the following location:
- Sullivan Veterans Memorial Parks and Recs Building, 707 Mohawk St., Chittenango
Dates and times are:
- June 19; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 20; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- June 21; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 22; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- June 23; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 24; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 25; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Early voters in Otsego County can go to the following locations:
- Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta
- Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown
Dates and times are:
- June 19; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 20; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- June 21; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 22; 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- June 23; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 24; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 25; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.