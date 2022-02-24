Eastern European conflict: American impact

Americans watch with much concern the Russian invasion of Ukraine....some with one eye on the tv or computer screen and one eye on their 401k statement.
If they are just the typical person, quote unquote, this isn't an impetus to do anything major," says financial advisor, D.K. Griffith. "I equate it a lot like a flight. It's just like turbulence."
Some experts warn, for every action, there's a reaction.
“The U.S. and Europe are gonna put sanctions on Russia, their banks, maybe exports, things like that. So one way they could respond, right, is by doing the same thing. By not exporting oils, but not exporting metals," says Cody Couture, Ph.D, Assistant Professor of Economics, from Hamilton College.
Fear might affect what we pay for things before any supply issue does.
“So what's interesting about a lot financial market prices so especially gas prices is a lot of it happens in expectations. So if people think that the supply of oil is gonna be constrained, you'll see a… jump pretty quickly, even if there actually hasn't been an impact on supply yet," says Dr. Couture.
And if a conflict becomes a war, an economic rollercoaster ride could result -- but that means downs and ups.
“War tends to actually shock the market down, but then the industrial side of war can make it come back and stimulate the economy, whether it's the steel producers or the energy that you need to mobilize forces, the defense contractors," says Griffith.
Griffiths' phone has been ringing for days. He doesn't mind. And he says you shouldn’t hesitate to call your financial advisor if you're worried.
“Don’t feel bad about calling your advisor. Everybody that has called me today or over the past week or so has said, 'Oh, I feel bad calling you I'm sure you're getting a bunch of calls. But don't. That's what your advisor is there for. Call them."