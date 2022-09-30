Eastern NY American Red Cross workers travel south for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

The American Red Cross of Eastern New York is providing assistance to Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
The floods, storm surge and winds from the hurricane left many in need of food and shelter after having to evacuate their homes.
More than 10,000 people sought refuge in Red Cross shelters set up in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.
About 1,000 Red Cross disaster workers, at least two dozen from Eastern New York, traveled to Florida to help with relief efforts.
Anyone in the community who would like to donate to the Amerian Red Cross for Hurricane Ian assistance programs can visit redcross.org or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donatio