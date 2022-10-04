Elderly man reported missing in Rome found safe

An elderly man who was reported missing in Rome on Monday was located the following morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
The family of 87-year-old Donald Majka had last seen him on Sunday evening and called authorities when they couldn’t locate him on Monday.
The sheriff’s office asked for help from the public in locating Majka, who was possibly headed to an unknown area in Lewis County.
The sheriff did not say where Majka was located, just that he was found safe around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.