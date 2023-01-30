 Skip to main content
Elderly man sent for mental health evaluation following 5-hour standoff in Jordanville

  • Updated
  • 0

Police were called to a home in Jordanville to investigate a report of shots fired Sunday night. An elderly man was taken into custody around midnight.

JORDANVILLE, N.Y. – A welfare check turned into a five-hour standoff outside a mobile home in Jordanville Sunday night.

New York State Police were called to Jordanville Road around 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 to check the welfare of an 87-year-old man who reportedly had dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

When troopers arrived, they heard what appeared to be a gunshot and found several spent shell casings outside of the home.

Through a window, troopers saw the man was in possession of a long gun and was loading a magazine.

State police called the Special Operations Team and crisis negotiators who were able to get the man safely outside around midnight. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

