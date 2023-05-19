Elected leaders unite against Hochul's potential undocumented migrant plan

"We're going to stand firm. We're united in this," said Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr., on Friday, flanked by Republican Senator Joseph Griffo and Democrat Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, during a press conference in his office.
The tree say they're not backing down, from their fierce stance against the governor's directive for state-owned properties, including SUNY schools, to be assessed to see if they have room to house undocumented migrants who are overwhelming New York City. They say there are no state-owned options in Oneida County.
"Old Main? It hasn't been used in how long? How are you going to get it ready in 24 hours or 48 hours or whatever it is? I think it's almost impossible. Same with other close facilities," said Picente.
"The senator brought up the comment of the closed prison in Rome. It's not appropriate. So we would not say that we're even going to consider those state facilities," said Buttenschon.
The three stress-they are not being unwelcoming or inhumane. They say that there's a difference between welcoming scores of immigrants and refugees over the years, which the county has done, and-what they feel the governor is trying to do.
"They're dumping. This is a dumping thing. Just because the city of New York is overwhelmed," said Griffo.
"This is not like calling your mom or somebody and saying 'can you watch the kids for a couple hours?' This is really intense stuff," said Picente. "Who feeds these people? Who would take care of them?"
They say the problem isn't that the influx of undocumented migrants was unexpected.......but that it was not planned for.
"This a problem. A problem that has been on the desk of the president, on the desk of the governor, for a number of months. This is a problem that has no plan behind it and literally now they are scrambling to place people in the most, I believe, inhumane way," said Picente.
Oneida County hasn't received a call yet, advising that any migrants are on the way here from New York City.