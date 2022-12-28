Elevated levels of lead found in Village of Herkimer water

Village of Herkimer officials are warning residents about elevated levels of lead and copper found during a recent water sampling.
The water samples were taken from the village’s public water system from June to December.
The village has been blending well water with surface water since 2008, but has not found high levels of lead or copper previously.
Residents and business owners can find out if they have lead pipes by checking their water lines. To do this, check where water lines enter the building -- typically through a basement wall. Lead service lines are usually a dull gray color. To see if it’s made of lead, scratch it softly with a key. If it turns a bright silver color, it’s a lead pipe.
Some galvanized pipes are also gray, but they can be tested with a magnet. If the magnet sticks to the pipes, they are galvanized.
Homeowners with lead pipes can reach out to the village at 315-866-3303 to find out how to get their water tested.
Village officials offered the following tips to reduce lead exposure:
- Run water to flush out lead
- If water hasn’t been used for several hours, run it for 30 seconds or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature before using it for drinking or cooking.
- Use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula
- Do not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap; lead dissolves more easily in hot water.
- Do not boil water to remove lead
- Replace plumbing fixtures if they contain lead
- Plumbing materials including brass faucets, fittings, and valves, including those advertised as “lead-free,” may contribute lead to drinking water.
- The law previously allowed end-use brass fixtures, such as faucets, with up to 8% lead to be labeled as “lead-free.” As of January 4, 2014, end-use brass fixtures, such as faucets, fittings and valves, must meet the new “lead-free” definition of having no more than .25% lead on a weighted average.
- Use bottled water or use a water filter
- If your home is served by a lead service line, and/or if lead-containing plumbing materials are found to be in your home, you may want to consider purchasing bottled water or a water filter. Read the package to be sure the filter is approved to reduce lead or contact NSF International at 800-NSF-8010 or click here.