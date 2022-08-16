Emergency crews on scene of fatal crash in town of Lee; drivers advised to avoid area

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – At least one person has died in a crash that happened in the town of Lee just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
There are police and fire crews at the intersection of Brookfield and Skinner roads and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.
The crash knocked power lines down, which left about 50 people without power along Brookfield Road. National Grid was called in to make repairs and power was restored to most customers by 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.