Emergency service departments in need of 911 dispatchers

In an emergency the first call you’re going to make is to a 911 Center, but here in Herkimer County there’s a need for more 911 dispatchers. To make up for the shortage, Herkimer County Emergency Services Director John Raymond says the staff is putting in more and more overtime, and that puts a stress on the entire system.
"We’re always at minimum staffing, so if somebody calls in, or somebody resigns their position, or retires that creates an opening, and we have to fill it," said Raymond. "If there’s an opening from illness it’s filled with overtime, and right now we have openings we can’t fill, and we’re filing it with overtime."
The Herkimer County 911 Center only needs to fill three vacancies. It amounts to one full shift for this small staff. The County did give an additional 2% on top of the 3% raise for 2023, but with a starting salary now at $17.66 John Raymond doesn’t believe it’s enough to compete with the private sector.
"So you got all that competition going on, and we’re not competing with that competition, and our pay…while the county is working on getting it up, it’s probably not coming up quick enough to where it needs to be," he said.
Applicants need to be a high school graduate, pass a background check, be able to hear and speak clearly, and have the ability to multitask. They also need to pass a Civil Service Exam, and that exam is only given once a year. People interested in working for the Herkimer 911 Center need to apply through the Herkimer County Personnel Office by Friday, Jan. 6. It’s a tight deadline, especially when other counties are seeking the same applicants.
"If you’re comparing Herkimer and Oneida County, you know Herkimer County’s 60,000 people, Oneida County 240,000 people," said Raymond. "They have a lot more phone call than we get. They deal with a lot more agencies. You know we have in our County we have 20 fire departments. They have 50-something fire departments over there."
For more information on Herkimer County Emergency Services, click here.
To sign up for the civil service exam in Oneida County, visit ocgov.net.
Those interested in Otsego County 911 Communications can call 607-547-5351 or 607-547-1697.