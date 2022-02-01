 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Empire Games Torch Relay passes through Central New York

  • Updated
The torch passed through Oneida, New Hartford, and Clinton, before heading on to Lake Placid

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Empire State Winter Games are back following a year’s absence due to Covid 19. On Saturday the 42nd Empire State Winter Games torch relay, kicked off from opposite ends of the State.

Tuesday, the torch made its way through the Mohawk Valley, with stops in Oneida, New Hartford, and Clinton, before continuing its journey to Lake Placid.

NewsChannel 2 caught up with the torch in New Hartford, where members of the New Hartford and Whitestown Youth Hockey Clubs carried it around the ice at the New Hartford Rec Center.

Empire Games Torch Relay passes through New Hartford

“You can tell that the whole community along the whole route is very involved and very excited to see these athletes go compete”, said torch relay volunteer Joell Stetson-Currie. “I was actually part of the relay in 2020 before COVID caused us to pause. It’s just fun that the kids can get back together and have some fun”.

​The Empire State Games officially kick off the night of Thursday, Feb. 3 – the same day the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing open halfway around the world.

