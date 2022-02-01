Empire Games Torch Relay passes through Central New York

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Empire State Winter Games are back following a year’s absence due to Covid 19. On Saturday the 42nd Empire State Winter Games torch relay, kicked off from opposite ends of the State.
Tuesday, the torch made its way through the Mohawk Valley, with stops in Oneida, New Hartford, and Clinton, before continuing its journey to Lake Placid.
NewsChannel 2 caught up with the torch in New Hartford, where members of the New Hartford and Whitestown Youth Hockey Clubs carried it around the ice at the New Hartford Rec Center.
“You can tell that the whole community along the whole route is very involved and very excited to see these athletes go compete”, said torch relay volunteer Joell Stetson-Currie. “I was actually part of the relay in 2020 before COVID caused us to pause. It’s just fun that the kids can get back together and have some fun”.
The Empire State Games officially kick off the night of Thursday, Feb. 3 – the same day the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing open halfway around the world.