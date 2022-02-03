Energy prices are on the rise, but there are still ways to save on bills

The cost to heat your home this year is about double what it was last year, so we’re providing some advice from experts like John Collis, vice president of Fred F. Collis & Sons on how to save yourself some money in energy costs.
"We do provide energy audits where we can come into your home and look for issues with efficiency," he said. "Whether it’s drafty windows, or if your heating system is not working at peak efficiency, or if you have insulation issues where your home needs additional insulation."
Energy efficiency is a key factor in saving money. Jared Paventi, strategic communications manager for National Grid explains how a small changes can amount to cost savings.
"Reducing your thermostat 1 degree can save up to 1-3% on your bill. Have your furnace serviced if it hasn’t been done so already," says Paventi.
It’s probably too late in the season now, but John Collis says locking in your oil prices ahead of time can result in substantial savings.
"It’s a really nice program because if the price goes down they get the lower price, but in a year like this year when the price goes up, they’re capped at that price, and they know that they’re not going to have to struggle to pay their bills," said Collis.
If you didn’t lock in your oil prices there’s still little things Jared Paventi says you can do to reduce your energy bills.
"Take a look at things like lightbulbs. Can you switch over an incandescent bulb to an L.E.D.? The use a fraction of the energy, they put out the same amount of light, and there’s real savings there," he said.
John Collis also has this advice, "Keeping your thermostat in real extreme temperatures on a set amount, and not moving it higher and lower so much, so the system can try to keep up with the demand."
A list of winter energy efficiency tips to help manage energy usage during the cold weather months can be found here.
For information on the energy affordability programs that customers can utilize if they are experiencing difficulties with managing their energy bills, click here.