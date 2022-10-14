Engineering Wars 2022

BOCES P-TECH Students from Albany to Syracuse gathered at Innovare in Rome to compete in the 2nd Annual Engineering Wars. OCM P-TECH Principal Erica Schoff says it’s a competition that challenges students to use their minds collectively to accomplish a given task.
"Our students are going to be creating a simple sorting machine, and after they create step 1 it will turn into a catapult, so they will also be challenged with launching."
Students have to brainstorm, design, assemble, and test their creations. Quest-R 3 BOCES student Maximus Remington knows it can be a daunting challenge, and the competition is intense.
"On the bus ride we kind of amped ourselves up, so now it’s like really competitive."
Students only have 3 hours to complete their mission. Trenton Technology came up with this year’s challenge. Mark Paciello, Director of Production said they designed the tasks to be innovative as well as fun.
"Within the timeframe we have we try to find a way to allow students to work together, brainstorm, come up with an idea, maybe have some chance to fail, and it’s always fun to throw things around. Everybody likes to launch something."
Each student brings a different set of skills to the table, but OCM P-TECH Student Wyatt Forbes says this war requires true teamwork.
"If we’re all just doing this by ourselves there’s no coordination. There’s no teamwork. We don’t know what each others….what we’re doing. If we’re all just working by ourselves we’ll come up with different completely different solutions."
At the end of the day the team that’s able to launch their sphere the furthest goes home with a giant trophy.
Here are the results:
1st place - GST team 2
2nd place Questar team 1
3rd place Syracuse ITC Eagles