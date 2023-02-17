Environmental conservation officer rescues black bear cub in Herkimer County

SALISBURY, N.Y. – An environmental conservation officer (ECO) rescued a starving black bear cub in Herkimer County last month after it was reportedly roaming around without its mother.
On Jan. 31, a resident in the town of Salisbury reported that the cub had been in the area for five days with no signs of the mama bear. The cub appeared to be malnourished and wasn’t likely to survive on its own, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
ECO Robert Howe responded to the call and was able to safely capture the cub and bring it to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County. The rehabilitation center is caring for the cub until it can be released back into the wild.